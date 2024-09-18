BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Conversations with Dr. Cowan & Friends | Ep 82: Dr. Katie Deming
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
37 views • 8 months ago

Dr Tom Cowan This episode of Conversations with Dr. Cowan and Friends is one of the most fascinating podcast episodes thus far. Katie is a "recovering radiation oncologist" who could no longer participate in conventional oncology because of some very unusual events in her life. In this episode, Katie discusses her journey out of conventional oncology with some meet-ups with the work of Carlos Castaneda among others on her way. She eventually found her way to our New Biology work and is incorporating many New Biology principles in her current consulting work. This is an episode that you won't want to miss. At times, I was moved and speechless listening to her story. Join us and we look forward to your comments.


-Tom


Websites

https://drtomcowan.com/

https://www.drcowansgarden.com/

https://newbiologyclinic.com/

https://newbiologycurriculum.com/

Keywords
cancerdeathfriendscreatormeditationspiritualitydr cowanconversationsdr katie deming
