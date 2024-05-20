Ukraine used Storm Shadow Missiles on a Strike on the suburbs of Luhansk - one was intercepted, shown here

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian forces carried out a missile strike on the suburbs of Luhansk. Once again, the enemy used Storm Shadow missiles, one of which was intercepted.
At the moment, there are reports of five injured civilians, and emergency services are working at the scene of a fire in a residential building in the Yubileinyi village.
Thumbnail is from damage to the residential building from the strike that hit. Other photos showed pieces of the missile.