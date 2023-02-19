Ukraine Update Feb 19, 2023

Rage Against the War Machine! 12:30 pm on Sunday, February 19thhttps://rageagainstwar.com/#Invitation

⚡️SITREP

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the offensive operations, conducted by the units of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the entire liberation of Grianikovka (Kharkov region).

💥The attacks, launched by Ground-Attack and Army aviation, as well as the artillery, have resulted in the neutralization of the manpower and hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Zapadnoye, Masyutovka, and Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to 80 servicemen, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 1 Msta-B howitzer and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer.

◽️In Krasniy Liman direction, the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces has launched a complex fire attacks on the AFU units near Stelmakhovka, Chervonopopovka and Chervonaya Dibrovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥Over 100 Ukrainian military personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers have been eliminated.

◽️In Donetsk direction, the offensive by the 'Yug' Group of Forces, supported by Ground-Assault and Army aviation strikes, as well as the artillery fire, continued.

💥The attack has resulted in the elimination of up to 150 Ukrainian servicemen, 5 armored fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 Grad MLRS and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer. 3 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Avdeyevka and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical Aviation and the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have launched strikes at the enemy manpower and military equipment concentration ares near Ugledar, Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Poltavka (Zaporozhye region).

💥The enemy suffered losses of over 50 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 4 armored fighting vehicles, 2 pick-up trucks and 1 D-20 howitzer. 1 ordnance depot of 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Ugledar.

◽️In Kherson direction, up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, as well as 4 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers have been eliminated.

💥Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 85 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 112 areas.

◽️Air defense facilities have shot down 3 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems and destroyed 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) near Liman Vtoroy (Kharkov region), Melovatka, Nizhnyaya Duvanka, Golikovo, Rubyezhnoye, Chervonopopovka, Kolomiychikha (Lugansk People's Republic) and Geroyskoye (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry