Northern Rivers Residents Make Their Voices Heard.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Concerned residents of the Northern Rivers (NSW), gathered outside the office of the sitting MP for the electorate of Richmond to make their voices heard.
10th May, 2024.
MP Justine Elliot (Labor) will not return the people's calls and emails, how else are they supposed to have discourse with the publicly elected official?
Perhaps drop her a line yourself and clog up her ever increasing email inbox -
https://www.justineelliot.com.au/contact/
#ExitTheWho
#NODigitalID
#CovidScam
#ToxicVaccines
#CCP
https://alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au/
https://australiaexitsthewho.com/
Join Aussie Flyers:
Website -
Telegram -
Gab -
Facebook -
https://www.facebook.com/RoobsAussieFlyers
Bitchute -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/aussie-flyers/
Brighteon -
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/aussieflyers
Odysee -
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble -
YouTube -
https://www.youtube.com/@AussieFlyers572
Subscribe to our magazine -
https://aussieflyers.com/aussie-flyer-magazine
Aussie Flyers Mailer -
https://aussieflyers.com/mailer
Email - [email protected]
All rights reserved.