Al Qassam deadly attack on Eid al-Adha make Israel losses huge!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On the day of Eid al-Adha, Al-Qassam Brigade carried out a deadly operation which caused the Israeli troops to suffer heavy losses! Rajum rockets bombed concentrations of occupying forces in Netzarim corridor dividing Gaza Strip, and a deadly ambush using RPG on vehicles convoy in Rafah resulted in the destruction and death of its passengers.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/