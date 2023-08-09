© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova has been pushing the RAW FOOD DIET on all of us.
She says:
Meat bad
Bread Bad
Cooked Veggies bad
SO, after 7 years of making those claims, she is dead of STARVATION!
Here is my take on trendy diets.
