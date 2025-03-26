BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Freely Given All Things Romans 8 31-34 Morning Manna - Mar 25, 2025
DWP97048
DWP97048
87 followers
8 views • 5 months ago

In this powerful Morning Manna episode, Rick and Doc dive into Romans 8:31–34, celebrating the unshakable security and provision found in Christ. They explore how the sacrifice of Christ unlocks "all things" for believers—salvation, provision, and victory over accusations. The lesson stresses leaning into God’s generosity and Jesus’s ongoing intercession. They also remind us that if God gave His Son, He will certainly provide for all our needs. Be encouraged to rest in God’s finished work and walk confidently in His grace.

Topics Covered

  • The power of God's favor over opposition

  • God's generosity through Christ's sacrifice

  • Assurance of justification and protection from accusation

  • Christ's role in intercession for believers

  • Encouragement to rest in God's completed work and provision

Scripture References

  1. Romans 8:31 – "If God be for us, who can be against us?"

  2. Romans 8:32 – "He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all..."

  3. Romans 8:33 – "Who shall lay any thing to the charge of God's elect? It is God that justifieth."

  4. Romans 8:34 – "It is Christ that died, yea rather, that is risen again, who is even at the right hand of God..."

  5. Ephesians 1:22 – "And hath put all things under his feet, and gave him to be the head over all things to the church"

  6. 1 Corinthians 15 – "Then cometh the end, when he shall have delivered up the kingdom to God..."

  7. Numbers 14:9 – "If the Lord delight in us, then he will bring us into this land..."


2025morning mannafreely given all thingsromans 8 31-34mar 25
