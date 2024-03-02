© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Mar 1, 2024
This week Sen. Ron Johnson led the roundtable discussion, “Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?” featuring a panel of the biggest global experts exposing the failures of our governments during the pandemic.
#RonJohnson #CovidCartel
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4gn5qo-capitol-hill-expert-panel-exposes-the-covid-cartel.html