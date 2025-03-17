Anbaric - Keyboard Warrior - New Rock 2025

In the glow, of the screen. You’re a king in disguise

Full of hatred, and contempt. You’re not playing nice

Fingers just like daggers. A ghost in the night

Pouring out your venom. Thinking you are right





You’re such a lonely guy

You’re such a keyboard warrior

Show me your battle cry

You’re such a keyboard warrior





Hiding in the shadows. Drown all hope in rage

A sad, lonely heart. Trapped inside a cage

Put down all your weapons. Let compassion ignite

Drowning in your darkness. When all you want is light