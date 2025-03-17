Anbaric - Keyboard Warrior - New Rock 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the glow, of the screen. You’re a king in disguise
Full of hatred, and contempt. You’re not playing nice
Fingers just like daggers. A ghost in the night
Pouring out your venom. Thinking you are right
You’re such a lonely guy
You’re such a keyboard warrior
Show me your battle cry
You’re such a keyboard warrior
Hiding in the shadows. Drown all hope in rage
A sad, lonely heart. Trapped inside a cage
Put down all your weapons. Let compassion ignite
Drowning in your darkness. When all you want is light