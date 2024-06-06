BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hardcovers of "Champions Never Quit: God Is Close By Your Side" (10-Year Anniversary)
Cheri and Timothy McGaffin II
Cheri and Timothy McGaffin II
66 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
4 views • 11 months ago

My testimony about what this book is about and the reality of the last days and end times we currently now live in before the ultimate TRIUMPH of Liberty!

We need YOU more than ever to share your testimony of God, Truth, Liberty and Freedom and Family!

HARDCOVER EDITION: The hardcover edition of "Champions Never Quit: God Is Close By Your Side", contains an additional 35 pages than the paperback version which was published about 10 years prior to the hardcover. The added 35 pages include 30 more photos, additional commentary and an inspired 10-Year-Anniversary update. The 10-Year-Anniversary update provides valuable insight and analysis of what has transpired in the 10 years between the publishing of the paperback to the hardback, and how what has transpired relates to YOU, the inspired reader of this book and how important you are in this backwards world. We need YOU to help stand up for God, Truth, and Freedom so the greatest miracles, never before heard or seen, will happen! The best is yet to come!

Tim McGaffin II
http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com

Keywords
announcementtimothy mcgaffin iichampions never quit god is close by your sideflat topflattopbarnes and noble10 year anniversaryhardcover editiondustjacket edition
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy