Censorship and Free Speech

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Weaponization of Federal Government, subcommittee in session.Please fast forward to 19:38 for the start of the meeting. Also the break is 45 minutes long in the middle. The smearing that is going on here is revealing the true hatred the left has for the right... so much so they are willing to allow the globalist to takeover. This is a fight for American freedom and it starts with free speech. President Trump has something to say at the end of this video