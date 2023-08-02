Earlier Today, Belarusian Combat Helicopters Invaded Polish Airspace While Maneuvering with "Wagner" PMC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Belarusian combat helicopters invaded Polish airspace while maneuvering with Wagner PMC
The Polish Ministry of Defense stated that the Belarusians were conducting exercises near the border, during which two helicopters flew 3 kilometers deep into Polish airspace, after which they returned back.
NATO has already been informed of the incident. A meeting of the Committee was called.