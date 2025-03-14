Potential EU Capital Controls and War with Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rumors swirl that the EU may freeze assets—gold, silver, euros, dollars—and replace savings with IOUs to fund a potential war with Russia. Could this be the start of a financial meltdown?
Watch the latest interview to uncover the shocking details and what it could mean for YOUR savings. Is the US next?
#EUCapitalControls #WarWithRussia #FinancialFreedom #GlobalEconomy #SavingsAtRisk #Geopolitics
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport