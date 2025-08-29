© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇺🇸🚫 STOP CALLING ISRAEL OUR ALLY – American journalist exposes AIPAC’s grip on US politics
💬 "The Israeli lobby has more influence over our political issues and policies and politicians than the American people do," says American journalist Owen Shroyer.
He adds that average Americans get left out, as they can't afford to donate big sums of money to a campaign.
💬 "The Israeli lobby has more say in DC than Americans... And it doesn't matter who the politician is. Trump has proved it."
Source @geopolitics prime
