⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(3 August 2024)

▫️The units of the Sever Group of Forces have engaged manpower and hardware of 31st, 42nd mechanised brigades of the AFU, the 101st Territorial Defence Brigade, and the 13th National Guard Brigade close to Zarozhnoye, Prikolotnoye, Liptsy, Staritsa, and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

Russian troops have repelled 3 counter-attacks of the AFU 92nd Air Assault Brig and AFU 36th Marine Brig.

AFU losses up to 200 UKR troops, 4 pickup trucks, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artill syst, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one 122-mm D-30 howi, and one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station.

▫️Zapad Group of Forces have captured advantageous lines and positions, defeated 14th, 67th, and 115th mech'd brigs of the AFU near Kupyansk, Petropavlovka (Kharkov reg), Makeyevka (LPR), and Torskoye (DPR).

Russian troops have repelled two counter-attacks of AFU 66th and 67th mech'd brigs' assault detachments.

AFU losses up to 470 UKR troops, one tank, one U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, one Kozak armoured fighting vehic, and ten motor vehics.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one 155-mm Polish-made Krab and one UK-made Braveheart artill systs, one 152-mm Msta-B howi, two 122-mm D-30 howis, one 105-mm UK-made L-119 gun, and one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun eliminated.

In addition, 22 field ammo depots have been also destroyed.

▫️Yug Group of Forces have improved the tactical situation, inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of 23rd, 24th, 72nd mech'd, 59th motor'd infantry, 80th air assault brigs of the AFU, 103rd and 109th territorial def brigs near Kramatorsk, Konstantinovka, Chasov Yar, Dyleyevka, Krasnogorovka, and Katerinovka (DPR).

Two counter-attacks by the AFU 5th Assault Brig and the 117th Terri'l Def Brig have been repelled.

AFU losses up to 710 UKR troops, one tank, 10 motor vehics, one 203-mm Pion SP'd artill syst, two U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howis, one 152-mm Msta-B howi, two 152-mm D-20 howis, one UK-made 105-mm L-119 gun, and one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

Two Anklav electronic warfare stations & 3 field ammo depots have been eliminated.

▫️Tsentr GOFs continued advancing to the depths of enemy defences. RUF troops have hit 31st, 32nd, 47th, 151st mech'd, 1st tank, and 95th air assault brigs of the AFU near Toretsk, Shcherbinovka, Sergeyevka, Nikolayevka, Grodovka, Vozdvizhenka, and Kalinovo (DPR).

3 counter-attacks by assault detachments of 100th, 110th mech'd brigs of the

AFU and the Lyut Brig of the UKR Nat'l Police have been repelled.

AFU losses up to 400 UKR troops, 3 infantry fight vehics, including two U.S.-made Bradley and German-made Marder armr'd personnel carriers, two U.S.-made M113 armr'd personnel carriers, 1 U.S.-made HMMWV arm'd fight vehic, one 152-mm D-20 howi, two 122-mm D-30 howis, one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery station.

▫️Vostok GOFs have taken advantageous lines, inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 58th Motor'd Infantry Brig of the AFU, the 128th Territ'l Def Brig near Vodyanoye & Storozhevoye (DPR).



AFU losses up to 115 UKR troops, one tank, six motor vehics, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howi, one 152-mm D-20 howi, and one 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst.



▫️Dnepr GOFs have inflicted fire damage on the AFU 124th Infantry Brig, the 128th Mtn Assault Brig, the 39th Coastal Def Brig, and the 37th Marine Brig near Shcherbaki, Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye reg), Burgunka, &Sadovoye (Kherson reg).



AFU losses up to 80 UKR troops, one tank, 3 motor vehics, one 155-mm Bogdana SP'd artill syst, one 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howi, and one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops & Artill of the RU GOFs have hit two S-125 S-to-air missile syst launchers, one P-18 radar station for detecting & tracking air targets, AFU fuel depots, one temp deployment point for foreign mercs as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 138 areas.



▫️AD systs have shot down one U.S.-made Patriot S-to-air missile, nine U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 140 unmanned aerial vehicles, with 80 of them outside the special military operation zone.



📊In total, 632 airplanes and 278 helicopters, 28,979 unmanned aerial vehicles, 561 air defence missile systems, 16,752 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,395 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 12,779 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 24,316 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.