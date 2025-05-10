Stocks Stall, Silver Shines, And The Fed Stays PUT | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

The financial markets are sending mixed signals this week. While stocks stall under the weight of uncertainty and inflationary pressures, silver is breaking out—gleaming as a beacon for investors seeking stability and upside potential.

Meanwhile, all eyes remain fixed on the Federal Reserve, which, despite growing speculation, has opted to stay put on interest rates—for now. With turbulence mounting and safe havens gaining traction, the question isn’t just what’s next… it’s what survives.

