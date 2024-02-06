Restoration & Salvation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Restoration Of President Trump’s Administration
* Elections have consequences.
* Stolen elections have catastrophic consequences.
* This is a fight for salvation of the greatest republic in history.
* We have broken Mitch McConnell.
* We have more work to do — and must get to the bottom of the 2020 big steal.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3371: Biden Is Leaving America Out To Dry (6 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4brps3-episode-3371-biden-is-leaving-america-out-to-dry.html