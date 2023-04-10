Ukraine Update April 10, 2023

⚡️ SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Olshana, Timkovka, Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◻️ In addition, Russian troops disrupted actions of two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 More than 35 Ukrainian servicemen, one armored fighting vehicle, and two motor vehicles have been eliminated during the day in this direction.

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Russian artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces hit units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Torskoye, Terny, and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 The enemy has suffered losses of up to 55 Ukrainian troops, one armored fighting vehicle, one motor vehicle, one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and one D-20 howitzer in this direction in the past 24 hours.

◻️In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces, Operational-Tactical Aviation, and artillery have eliminated over 250 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three armored fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and Msta-B and D-20 howitzers over the past 24 hours.

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the AFU units close to Pavlovka and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️In addition, Russian troops disrupted actions of two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups near Novoselka and Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 The enemy has suffered losses of up to 20 Ukrainian troops, one armored fighting vehicle, one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and D-20 and D-30 howitzers in these directions in the past 24 hours.

◽️ In Kherson direction, more than 60 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, Gvozdika and Akatsiya self-propelled artillery guns, and one Giatsint-B gun have been eliminated during the day.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 98 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 127 areas during the day.

💥 A forward command post of the Kharkov operational group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was hit close to Velikiy Burluk (Kharkov region).

💥 Ammunition depots of the 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade and 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been hit close to Orekhov (Zaporozhye region) and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In addition, a high-precision missile strike near the city of Zaporozhye obliterated a storage facility with 70,000 tons of fuel stored to support the AFU group operations in Donbass.

💥 Air defense systems have downed 10 HIMARS and Smerch projectiles and one Grom-2 operational-tactical missile during the day.

- Russian Defense Ministry