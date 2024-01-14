Create New Account
Tucker Carlson + Vivek Lay Out Uni-Party's Trojan Horse Candidate -- Nikki
Vivek Ramaswamy appeared on Tucker Carlson's show and described the uni-party's and Democrat elite donors plan to install their puppet Nikki Haley to the top position in the United States, where they would continue to pull the strings needed to continue to rode our Constitution and our civil rights. #vivek2024 #nikkihaley #tuckercarlson #conspiracy

politicsconstitutiondeep statebill of rightstucker carlsonconspiracyus politicsworld economic forumnikki haleypolitical puppettucker on twittervivek 2024vivek rocksvic ramaswamyeroding the constitution

