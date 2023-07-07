U.N. Planning To Seize Global Emergency Powers At Sept 2024 Conference

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All these egregious events and other tragedies eventually culminate in the rise of the One World Gov't. Link to article on the subject: https://theferalirishman.blogspot.com/2023/07/strengthening-international-response-to.html Plan accordingly. Get squared away. Ray Stevens obamanation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AFaCytKXOSQ&t=57s Ry Stevens welcome to the USA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgOHOHKBEqE Rioting African muslims burn down world's largest library in France: https://eatgrueldog.wordpress.com/2023/07/07/its-global-warming/