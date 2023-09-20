Comer On Hunter Biden Suing IRS 'Irony Of All This Is Breathtaking'

43 views • 09/20/2023

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, representative James Comer tells One America News that there may be some irony to the lawsuit brought by Hunter Biden against the IRS and two whistleblowers. One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.