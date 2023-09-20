Comer On Hunter Biden Suing IRS 'Irony Of All This Is Breathtaking'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, representative James Comer tells One America News that there may be some irony to the lawsuit brought by Hunter Biden against the IRS and two whistleblowers. One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.
