The Free Miles Guo Rally yesterday let us see heroism and the persistence of faith in our Chinese
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
6 views • 04/10/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2e071x2883

04/09/2023【FellowFightersVisitTheBaseOfNFSC】#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang When visiting the New Federal State of China's base, Brother Zhongyuanfoshou said all this felt like God's plan. The Free Miles Guo Rally yesterday let us see heroism and the persistence of faith in our Chinese. Today, Easter, we feel the love of Mr. Guo again. Although Mr. Guo can't get together with us for the time being, we feel that his love is with us.


04/09/2023【战友们参观新中国联邦基地】#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

 中原佛手战友在参访新中国联邦基地时表示，这一切都感觉像是上天的安排。昨天的释放郭文贵全球联动抗议，让我们看到我们中国人内心的血性和对信仰的坚持。今天在复活节我们再次感受到文贵先生的爱。虽然文贵先生暂时不能和我们相聚，但是我们感觉文贵先生的爱和我们同在。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
