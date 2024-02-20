❗️"Taking Avdeevka is a major Russian accomplishment, and our big loss"

Former Zelensky's advisor Arestovich shatters the narrative that losing Avdeevka wasn't important for Ukraine.

Adding...

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense for February 17-18, in the last days of the collapse of the defense of Avdeevka, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost 2,400 people.

The enemy had previously stated that during the flight from Avdeevka, on February 17 alone, the losses amounted to 850 people, obviously underestimating the real number of losses. The reasons for what happened are clear:

1. Delay in issuing the order to retreat.

2. Failure of the Azov command to carry out orders for counterattacks.

3. Partial loss of troop control in the last days of defense.

4. Effective operation of aviation and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces against a retreating enemy.