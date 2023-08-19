100% of ‘Died Suddenly’ Autopsy Cases Causally Connected to the COVID Shot, According to Review

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Aug 18, 2023) "We have now proof positive in autopsies, in cases like this: 100% of the time it is fatal vaccine-induced myocarditis." - Dr. Peter McCullough
Full interview of Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche by Del Bigtree: https://rumble.com/v38y6h7-mccullough-and-vanden-bossche-titans-of-the-covid-conversation.html
Vigilant Fox: https://rumble.com/c/VigilantFox