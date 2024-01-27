Create New Account
Blue Cities Pay Out 200 Million to 2020 Rioters - Incentivizing 2024 Zombie Army
channel image
Recharge Freedom
327 Subscribers
35 views
Published a month ago

yes, 200 million dollars paid to BLM rioters. you think that these evil people don't pay their mercenaries. Just incentivize to do it again when Trump wins. The Democrats have paid off their zombie army with YOUR tax dollars.

Keywords
democratsblmdonald trumpus politicspure eviltax dollarssummer of loveblue cities2020 riotsdonald trump 2024blm payoutszombie armytime magazine article

