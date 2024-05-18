BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gaza City snipers continue targeting senior Israeli military officers, with Jon Elmer
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
208 views • 12 months ago

Jon Elmer covers the fierce fighting in Rafah, Gaza City and Jabaliya and breaks down the combat videos that continue to demonstrate the capacity of the resistance to defend Gaza more than six months into the ground war.

Nora Barrows-Friedman, Asa Winstanley, Ali Abunimah and Jon Elmer of The Electronic Intifada were joined by Dr. Khaled Dawas who has traveled to Gaza with Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) to provide essential medical care at al-Aqsa Hospital, on the day 222 livestream. You can watch the entire broadcast here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FW1XN9lz1Zg&t=0s

Incendiary sniper round footage : https://www.brighteon.com/c90d9a98-ef8f-4eae-a1b3-175ea4f5ad39

Mirrored - The Electronic Intifada


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/







Keywords
targetjon elmergaza city sniperssenior israeli military officers
