Gaza City snipers continue targeting senior Israeli military officers, with Jon Elmer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jon Elmer covers the fierce fighting in Rafah, Gaza City and Jabaliya and breaks down the combat videos that continue to demonstrate the capacity of the resistance to defend Gaza more than six months into the ground war.
Nora Barrows-Friedman, Asa Winstanley, Ali Abunimah and Jon Elmer of The Electronic Intifada were joined by Dr. Khaled Dawas who has traveled to Gaza with Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) to provide essential medical care at al-Aqsa Hospital, on the day 222 livestream. You can watch the entire broadcast here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FW1XN9lz1Zg&t=0s
Incendiary sniper round footage : https://www.brighteon.com/c90d9a98-ef8f-4eae-a1b3-175ea4f5ad39
Mirrored - The Electronic Intifada
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/