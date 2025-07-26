Plagues in Revelation and What Happened to Babylon

Plagues anyone? To anyone who adds words of prophecy in Revelation, God will add to that person the plagues described in that book. Its common practice. We take away the "time is soon" and the "time is near" phrases written 2000 years ago and we take away the city Babylon.

"Prophecy Paradox, the Case for a First Century End Time" at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0964781611/bibleprophend-20