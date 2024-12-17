NWO: Globalists’ depopulation statements (4)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to OurFreeSociety



Leftist elitists, who are blinded by money and power, made statements on global depopulation. They are nothing more than satanists who hate God’s most prized creation: the human race.





In Genesis 1:28 and Genesis 9:1, God says: Be fruitful and multiply but leftist globalists want the opposite of that.





Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington