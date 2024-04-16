"TSUNAMI" OF DEATH APPROACHES! - Virologist Warns Vaccine Deaths Will Skyrocket! What Is Happening?

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 5%!





GET ORGANIC COFFEE, MANUKA HONEY AND MUSHROOM TINCTURES HERE:

https://madtravnutrition.com/

Use Code "Josh" and save 10%!

Support the work of Jaymie Icke & Ickonic!





HELP THE WAM LEGAL DEFENSE FUND HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/wam-legal-defense/





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent claims by Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche that we are about to see a "tsunami of death" which he claims he's 200% positive of.

He claims there will be a "huge huge wave of death" as illnesses catch up with many of the injected.

While he correctly points out that the injections will cause the biggest wave of death we've seen in modern history, he also claims that it will lead to more cases of "long covid" which of course isn't a real thing. "Long covid" is clearly just vaccine injury and autoimmune problems among those who didn't take the injections. It's an overall excuse for bad health problems across the board that pharma uses to label things that could easily be fixed among the unvaccinated but because no one diagnoses the problems properly, people remain sick.

Alas, the vast majority of so-called "Long Covid" cases are among the injected and we are seeing a massive rise in illness across the board. New York City has posted RECORD case numbers for bacterial diseases. Of course these diseases are once again auto-immune responses to in most cases the injections which are known to lead to such things as pneumonia.

With so many people getting sick, the fear mongering surrounding bird flu and the so-called "Long Covid" epidemic, it's clear that people are more sick than ever thanks to the deadly injections. Cancer is skyrocketing alongside heart problems and more studies come out on the daily to prove this point. Experts are validating what many of us were saying all along. Chronic diseases are overwhelmingly caused by vaccines and not just the covid vaccines.

The World Health Organization is even acknowledging that the vaccine passports were a scam. Of course they were! They were a litmus to bring in a technocratic Great Reset. It was obvious then and it's obvious now. The question is, what are people doing about it?





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order!

Support your local farms and stay healthy!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE:

https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10





BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE:

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/





LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/





GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com





STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/





OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/





OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/





Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1





FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia





FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia





See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media





JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/





JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314





FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!





Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia





Help keep independent media alive!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2024