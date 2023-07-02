X22 REPORT Ep. 3107a - Watch CA & NY They Are The [CB]/[DS] Economic Template Of The Future

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3107a - July 2, 2023
Watch CA & NY They Are The [CB]/[DS] Economic Template Of The Future
The WH wants to block out the sun to help with climate change, the people are not buying what they are selling. CA and NY are now imploding, people want to move out and the tax revenue is dropping. The Fed is the cause of the problem.
