Redpill: There Is A Plan

White Hats Are Ending A Belligerent Occupation According To Military Rule Of Law
* President Trump has been rope-a-doping the deep state i.e. belligerent occupiers.
* The global alliance is conducting a sting operation; and we are larping a [Bidan] movie with puppeted actors.
* This is a continuity-of-government situation that’s being conducted according to the DoD Law Of War Manual.
* The fog of war is no joke — and battle fatigue is real.
* God willing, operations are nearly complete and this is the final mop-up act.
