CTP (20250507 S2EMaySpecial1) Rita Bliven and Attachment Theory BTS/SP Video

CTP S2EMaySpecial1 37m 55s before audio editing

CTP S2EMaySpecial1 NOTES ( listen (Wed May 7 2025 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

CTP (S2EMaySpecial1) Rita Bliven and Attachment Theory

See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus

Transcript Bonus: No Bonus this episode

CTP (S2EMaySpecial1) When Attachment Theory Meets Faith

Rita Bliven joins us to explore attachment theory and its profound impact on our relationships, emotional health, and spiritual lives. Having survived an international parental kidnapping as a child, she shares insights from her personal healing journey and professional expertise.

• Attachment theory centers on the need for every child to form a lasting bond with at least one primary caregiver

• Our earliest attachments create the blueprint for all future relationships in our lives

• Perfect attachment existed in the Garden of Eden before sin broke our connection with God and each other

• Three insecure attachment styles: avoidant (self-reliant loners), anxious (clingy people-pleasers), and disorganized (volatile combination)

• Rita's experience being kidnapped to Mexico as an infant and returned to the US at age three led to attachment issues

• Many mental health symptoms like depression and anxiety can be traced back to attachment wounds

• Modern distractions make meaningful connection increasingly difficult but intentional daily connection matters more than quantity

• Healing requires identifying your attachment style and taking specific steps toward secure attachment

• Visit Rita's website at canyonsandfireworks.com

[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]