The Fall of The Cabal: The Conclusion - [04] New Age

Source Cyntha Koeter: https://www.fallcabal.com/

Published: July 19, 2025





Part 4 – The New Age Order

As we have seen so far in THE CONCLUSION, we have been lied to about almost everything. Our financial, military and religious system. Why not about New Age? What are the origins of New Age and what is it used for?

Join Cyntha back into the roots of New Age, researching Blavatsky, Crowley, Steiner and Bailey. Discover how the narrative was folded into the 'new faith'. Find out what is true and what was meant as another control mechanism. Only when you know the truth, you will be able to really make choices about what you want to believe.

When you know how you’ve been played with, you are free to decide which parts of New Age will still support you and which parts were meant to control you. You are free to decide what will work for you and what doesn’t.

