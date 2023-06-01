© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEW! KARI LAKE REVEALS THE "SECRET" LOGIC & ACCURACY TESTING -- MARICOPA COUNTY
27 views • 06/01/2023
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://secure.winred.com/save-arizona-fund-inc/20230531-huge-tag/
Watch On October 14th, 17th & 18th, Maricopa County performed secret testing on the tabulators This was AFTER the legally required Logic & Accuracy test 260 of 446 tabulators failed They were used on election day anyway. Where 59% failed This is the story of a sabotage.
