Netanyahu: "In the Future, the State of Israel has to Control the Entire Area FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA" - Jan 18, 2024

Today he said;

Netanyahu:

"In the future, the state of Israel has to control the entire area from the river to the sea."

Take, take, take more Palestinian lives and land. Sounds like Netanyahu wants to take it all," From the river to the sea". So... this guy just confirmed he's gonna eradicate all Palestinians. The true goal is absolute occupation through genocide and permanent displacement.

"From the river to the sea", 'from the water to the water' refers geographically to the area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, an area described as Palestine, which today includes Israel and the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.



Slogan... "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free"

Palestinian progressives use the phrase to call for a united democracy over the whole territory while others say "it's a call for peace and equality after ... decades-long, open-ended Israeli military rule over millions of Palestinians.