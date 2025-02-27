BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
118 Illegal Aliens Arrested in Texas’ Largest Migrant Colony Raids
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
783 followers
70 views • 6 months ago

Immigration and Customs Enforcement special agents and other state and local law enforcement officials arrested 118 illegal aliens during Monday’s immigration raid inside the Colony Ridge Subdivision near Houston, Texas. According to ICE, the multi-agency immigration raid netted migrants charged with a myriad of criminal charges and criminal convictions.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the raids and the participation of state law enforcement agencies, saying he had worked on the raids with Trump Border Czar Tom Homan for months, Breitbart Texas reported. According to ICE, the migrants arrested during Monday’s raid inside the more than 30,000-acre subdivision were facing charges and/or convictions of crimes that included criminal sexual conduct, homicide, theft, negligent manslaughter, child sexual abuse, crimes of moral turpitude, weapons offenses, and drug offenses.

Read More: https://americanpoliticalreport.com/118-illegal-aliens-arrested-in-texas-largest-migrant-colony-raids/

