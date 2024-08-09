⚡️RT has obtained footage of a destroyed group of militants from GUR who were attempting to land on the Kinburn Spit. (I flipped the thumbnail for better look..Cynthia)

At 3:15 on 09.08, the enemy attempted to land on the Kinburn Spit using 4 boats. Before landing, the enemy inflicted fire damage using large-caliber machine guns, after which they landed 12 people on two boats, with two other boats providing fire support. During a short firefight, having suffered losses in the minefields, the enemy evacuated 7 people on one boat, after which it and two fire support boats headed for Odessa. One boat waited for the remaining landing forces at the seaport until 4:30. the boat also headed for Odessa.

Preliminary enemy losses: 10 people

Cynthia... uploading the remnants of the Ukrainian 73rd naval operation special forces with their weapons, who once again sailed today to the Kinburn Spit in the Kherson region.