⚡️A Destroyed group of UKR militants were attempting to land boats on the Kinburn Spit
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
184 views • 9 months ago

⚡️RT has obtained footage of a destroyed group of militants from GUR who were attempting to land on the Kinburn Spit. (I flipped the thumbnail for better look..Cynthia)

At 3:15 on 09.08, the enemy attempted to land on the Kinburn Spit using 4 boats. Before landing, the enemy inflicted fire damage using large-caliber machine guns, after which they landed 12 people on two boats, with two other boats providing fire support. During a short firefight, having suffered losses in the minefields, the enemy evacuated 7 people on one boat, after which it and two fire support boats headed for Odessa. One boat waited for the remaining landing forces at the seaport until 4:30. the boat also headed for Odessa.

Preliminary enemy losses: 10 people

Cynthia... uploading the remnants of the Ukrainian 73rd naval operation special forces with their weapons, who once again sailed today to the Kinburn Spit in the Kherson region.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
