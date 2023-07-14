Putin's New Move will Double Zelensky's Problems - Russian Battle Tanks Will Receive ANTI-DRONE SYSTEMS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥 Putin's new move will double Zelenskiy's problems; Russian battle tanks will receive anti-drone systems
As the drone war between Russia and Ukraine escalates, Moscow plans to upgrade its tanks with drone detection systems and countermeasures. Moscow plans to equip its T-72 and T-90M tanks for protection against unmanned aerial vehicles. This comes as the role of "deadly" kamikaze drones in the war in Ukraine continues to grow.
Source: Hindustan Times