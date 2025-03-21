How To Deal With Hurt and Unforgiveness? (15+ Biblical Strategies for Forgiveness & Peace)

Struggling with unresolved conflicts or bitterness? In this special Q&A episode of Let’s Talk, we dive into your top questions about handling offenses from a biblical perspective! Discover why offenses occur, how to respond with Christ-like restraint, and practical steps to forgive freely—even when it’s hard. Learn from Jesus’ example, avoid the trap of unforgiveness, and restore relationships with wisdom from Scripture.



📖 Key Topics Covered:



Why offenses happen among believers (Luke 17:1)

How to recognize if you’ve hurt someone

The danger of overreacting & how to exercise restraint

Jesus’ model for responding to betrayal (Luke 23:34)

Biblical strategies to love enemies and bless those who curse you

What Romans 12 says about overcoming evil with good

How to avoid bitterness and protect church unity



