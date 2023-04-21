NZ MAN FACING JAIL TIME FOR PEACEFUL PROTEST from TheHighwire.com

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/nz-man-facing-jail-time-for-peaceful-protest/
When New Zealand Civil liberties activist, Billy Te Kahika, was arrested
in 2021 at a peaceful freedom rally in Auckland, he had no idea the
legal battle he would face. Currently out on appeal, hear about the
shocking 4 month jail sentence he’s facing for simply organizing a
peaceful protest.