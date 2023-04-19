Get Prepped - Trousers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Your choice of trousers and leggings will play a big part in your comfort and performance in emergencies. Consider trousers that are practical, suit you, have good durability and options to keep EDC and other gear on you in a secure yet concealed manner. Also consider how you may attach your trousers/leggings to yourself and keep them from falling down, such as a good belt, suspenders and other options.
Be safe and be prepared and #checkyourpreps
Geordie Prepper
Affiliate Links to items in the Video
Levi Jeans - https://amzn.to/41EPl0P
5.11 Tactical Pants - https://amzn.to/3URWGbu
--------------------------
SOCIAL MEDIA
--------------------------
Twitter - https://twitter.com/@geordieprepper
FaceBook - https://www.facebook.com/geordieprepper
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/geordieprepper/
Minds - https://www.minds.com/geordieprepper
Gab - https://gab.com/geordieprepper
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/geordieprepper
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/geordieprepper/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/geordieprepper
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/geordieprepper
--------------------------
AFFILIATE AND REFERRAL LINKS*
If you wish to support my channel by shopping at Amazon, set the link below as your Amazon.co.uk Homepage.
amazon.co.uk - http://amzn.to/2CLBScx
--------------------------
Bitchute Referral - https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/geordieprepper/
--------------------------
SUPPORT MY CHANNEL DIRECTLY
If you wish to support through a direct contribution
StreamElements Tipping Page - https://streamelements.com/geordieprepper/tip
Paypal.Me Tipping Page - https://www.paypal.me/geordieprepper
DOGE Address for Donations - D7RvYaW2ADHMu9T3pVLBdhVqEMDskYsAWa
Unmineable Referral Code: 4kui-93lw
--------------------------
PREPPER COMMUNICATION CHANNELS
--------------------------
Discord Prepper Group - https://discord.gg/255Td3q
Telegram Prepper Group - https://t.me/joinchat/EOCc8Jztt98FBhuw
--------------------------
*Affiliate links generate a commission from qualifying sales.