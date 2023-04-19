BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Get Prepped - Trousers
Geordie Prepper
Geordie Prepper
21 followers
141 views • 04/19/2023

Your choice of trousers and leggings will play a big part in your comfort and performance in emergencies. Consider trousers that are practical, suit you, have good durability and options to keep EDC and other gear on you in a secure yet concealed manner. Also consider how you may attach your trousers/leggings to yourself and keep them from falling down, such as a good belt, suspenders and other options.


Be safe and be prepared and #checkyourpreps

Geordie Prepper


Keywords
preppershtfclothing
