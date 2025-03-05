BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Rapture Type # 10 of 40, Peter let out of prison in Acts 12.
Meat in Due Season
Peter was let out of prison by an angel at the end of the 7th day of unleavened bread, just before he was to be killed the next day on First-fruits.  He has to go through 3 gates to be with his loved ones.  This is a picture of the rapture at the last hour of the 7th day of unleavened bread, which is the same day the walls of Jericho the city of man fell down.  On the Feast of first-fruits this year, the day counts prophecies in scripture show we the bride of Yahusha will be going into the 3rd heaven, to become the queen of heaven, and to be with our loved ones.

biblesalvationchristianprophecyrapturerevelationyahushadanielthe new covenanthanukahfeast daysyahuh
