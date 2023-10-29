BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
John Waters - "THE WONDER OF YOU!"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
25 views • 10/29/2023

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

Thursday, October 26, 2023 @ 12:00 PM EST
5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany


Guest: John Waters

Topic: “THE WONDER OF YOU”


https://johnwaters.substack.com/


Bio:

John Waters is an Irish Thinker, Talker, and Writer.  From the life of the spirit of society to the infinite reach of rock ‘n’ roll; from the puzzle of the human ‘I’ to the true nature of money; from the attempted murder of fatherhood to the slow death of the novel, he speaks and writes about the meaning of life in the modern world. 


Resource:

https://johnwaters.substack.com/p/the-wonder-of-you

Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

https://www.quantumnurse.life/

https://bio.link/graceasagra


Dr. Karl Moore, PhD
Podcast: Made in Nature
https://www.facebook.com/MadeInNaturePodcast/



Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/

