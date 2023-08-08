The Demons Have Taken Over

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The demons within our Republic are taking victories in the spiritual battle against a complacent immoral America. The Social Credit scoring totalitarian system that has infiltrated Europe and China creeps in. Now Senator Blumenthal has introduced a Bill that will surveil everyone that dare use the internet. Forcing you to be held accountable by law as the First Amendment nose dives into the past.