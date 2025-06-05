BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AI and Lust: Tools of the Biohacker/Slavemasters of the Normie
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
157 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • 3 months ago

After working obsessively for 1100 hours on my novel "Hourglass," I had this epiphany:AI is a mirror of our relationship with lust.

The same men who are ruled by lust will likely be ruled by AI. But the man who reclaims his will - and disciplines his desire - won’t be replaced. He’ll be multiplied. His work and the good he does will be multiplied by AI.While his bio-spiritual essence will be multiplied by lust: the only tool with which we capture time and defeat death.

The novel I wrote is about that very struggle: to reclaim free will and wield it in a world doing its damndest to claw it away from us with digital talons.Here, I'll share the AI and tech tools and other hacks I used to bring my story to life...


3:00 Science fiction does not remain science fiction for long

5:25 Lust is a tool (like AI)

9:45 Writing the book (with AI?)

27:12 Audiobook production

31:00 The cinematic trailer (was a waste of time!)

35:00 The internet hated my book, while real people loved it

41:50 Epiphany from 1100 hours of obsession


Read: The 17 tools I used to bring my novel - "Hourglass" - to life 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/fiction/977-novelist-tools-hourglass

Order Novel [Audiobook Included] 🛒 Hourglass: A science fiction novel - Not For Sex Addicts - about seduction, biohacking & philosophy

Limitless Mindset Store: https://store.limitlessmindset.com/book/hourglass

Google Play Books: https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=V2ZcEQAAQBAJ

Audiobook on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3feUlMChxIzVqUrGJfOqFS


Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858


Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership


Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
aiphilosophylustfictiontime managementnovel writingstorytellinglifehackslimitless mindsetchatgpthourglassai filmmaking
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy