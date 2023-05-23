'Usually, nice guys don't get elected President' | Rick Santorum

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rick Santorum reacts to Sen. Tim Scott's decision to join the 2024 Presidential race, whether Chris Christie fits in the race and more on NEWSMAX's The Record with Greta Van Susteren
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html