BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian Submarine Generalissimus Suvorov Arrives in Kamchatka
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
123 views • 10/16/2023

Russian submarine Generalissimus Suvorov arrives in Kamchatka

The newest nuclear-powered missile submarine Generalissimus Suvorov was solemnly welcomed in Kamchatka after completing its inter-fleet sail from the Northern Fleet to the Pacific Fleet.

▫️ At the Pacific Fleet's base in Vilyuchinsk, the Project 955 Borei-A nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine Generalissimus Suvorov, was welcomed after an inter-fleet sail. The submarine Generalissimus Suvorov successfully completed the sail through the Northern Sea Route. She left the Northern Fleet in August this year.

▫️ The welcoming ceremony for the submarine at the home base was headed by Commander of Pacific Fleet Admiral Viktor Liina. The event was attended by representatives of the Pacific Fleet Submarine Force Command and Kamchatka Territory Administration. At the pier, relatives, a guard of honour, and a band met the submariners.

▫️ After the submarine was moored and the crew disembarked at the pier where the personnel of the Pacific Fleet's Submarine Force Formation was lined up, the Commander of the SSBN Generalissimus Suvorov reported to the Commander of the Pacific Fleet on the fulfilment of the assigned tasks, after which, in accordance with naval tradition, he was presented with a roast pig, and distinguished servicemen were honoured with awards and certificates.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy