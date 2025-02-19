© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oracle's Larry Ellison says all of a nation's population data should be unified into a single database so that an AI can be trained on it and queried about anything.
Larry's friend Tony Blair, agrees the A.I. should have your genomic data about the structure and function of your DNA.
