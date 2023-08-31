Obey the Spirit of God (Part 2)

October 4th, 2020

Pastor Dean Odle continues to preach on the importance of being led by God and hearing His voice. God is trying to get across to all of us how imperative it is to be close to Jesus and filled with the Holy Spirit. We must be hearing and discerning God's will as Abraham did with his son Isaac.

"Though he were a Son, yet learned he obedience by the things which he suffered; And being made perfect, he became the author of eternal salvation unto all them that obey him" Hebrews 5:8,9