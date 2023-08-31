⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (31 August 2023) - ENG Text only

with screens from videos posted by MOD today that was discussed.

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(31 August 2023)

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery in the course of offensive actions improved the situation along the front line.





▫️Over the past 24 hours, five counter-attacks by assault detachments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade, 32nd and 43rd mechanised brigades have been repelled near Sergeevka and Novoegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





▫️The enemy has lost up to 50 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer, as well as two D-20 howitzers.





▫️ An ammunition depot of the AFU 66th Mechanised Brigade was wiped out close to Petrovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces in close co-operation with aviation and artillery repelled six attacks by AFU assault detachments near Bogdanovka, Andreevka, Mayorsk, and Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️In Donetsk direction, up to 365 Ukrainian troops, three U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, two armoured personnel carriers, 32 motor vehicles, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery howitzer, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers, have been neutralised.





▫️ An ammunition depot of the AFU 54th Mechanised Brigade has been destroyed close to Veseloye (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled five attacks by the AFU 82nd Air Assault Brigade close to Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).





▫️Up to 85 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery howitzer, one Czech-made Vampire MLRS combat vehicle, as well as three D-30 howitzers, have been destroyed.





◽️ Moreover, an ammunition depot of the AFU 47th Mechanised Brigade was destroyed close to Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).





▫️In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled two attacks of assault detachments of the AFU 67rd Mechanised Brigade close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





▫️During the day, the enemy's losses in this direction have amounted to 55 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, as well as Msta-B and D-30 howitzers.

◽️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces delivered strikes at AFU manpower and hardware clusters near Staromayorskoye and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Up to 100 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, two Msta-B howitzers, as well as one U.S.-made M119 howitzer have been neutralised during the day.





◽️ Two ammunition depots of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade have been destroyed close to Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 20 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, as well as two D-30 howitzers, have been neutralised.





◽️ An ammunition depot of the 121th Territorial Defence Brigade has been wiped out close to Mikhailovka (Kherson region).





◽️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 128 areas during the day.





◽️ One Ukrainian S-200 surface-to-air missile system has been neutralised near Slavyansk (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️ A command post and a military field training camp of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade were eliminated close to Ugledar and Selidovo (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Air defence forces shot down two HIMARS MLRS shells, two JDAM guided bombs, and two HARM anti-radiation missiles during the day.





◽️ Furthermore, during the day, 32 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including Tu-141 Strizh, were intercepted over the settlements of Kovalevka, Golikovo (Lugansk People's Republic), Soledar, Blagodatnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Mirnoye, Novoukrainka, Tokmak (Zaporozhye region), and Obryvka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 466 airplanes and 247 helicopters, 6,266 unmanned aerial vehicles, 434 air defence missile systems, 11,578 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,147 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 6,145 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 12,570 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.